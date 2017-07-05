© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Rejuvenating Sulphur Springs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 5, 2017 at 12:34 PM CDT
1 of 10
A section of Main Street Sulphur Springs, which stands vacant.
Jacqueline Froelich
2 of 10
Grand entrance to the former Kihlberg Sanitarium
Jacqueline Froelich
3 of 10
Arkansas Representative Kim Hendren (R) District 92, Gravette has purchased historic property in downtown Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
4 of 10
A tapestry of the Kihlberg Sanitarium still hangs inside the hotel.
Jacqueline Froelich
5 of 10
A tapestry inside the Kihlberg Sanitarium of the former railway depot in Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
6 of 10
A former Shiloh Community facility in Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
7 of 10
A view of the Livingston Hotel in downtown Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
8 of 10
Sulphur Springs natives Larry Burge and June Murray at one of the springwater pumps in city park.
Jacqueline Froelich
9 of 10
Sulphur Springs City Park
Jacqueline Froelich
10 of 10
June Murray and Larry Burge operate a history museum on the edge of city park.
Jacqueline Froelich

Sulphur Springs, a prosperous early 20th century health resort located in northern Benton County, gushes with mineral springs and contains a wealth of historic relics. A stable native population continues to celebrate holidays and festivals together, and operate a community history museum. Yet, residents of the village lack access to even the most basic amenities. The fate of this charming Ozarks community, however, appears to be changing.

MUSIC: "Silver Springs" Fleetwood Mac

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
