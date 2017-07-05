Rejuvenating Sulphur Springs
A section of Main Street Sulphur Springs, which stands vacant.
Jacqueline Froelich
Grand entrance to the former Kihlberg Sanitarium
Jacqueline Froelich
Arkansas Representative Kim Hendren (R) District 92, Gravette has purchased historic property in downtown Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
A tapestry of the Kihlberg Sanitarium still hangs inside the hotel.
Jacqueline Froelich
A tapestry inside the Kihlberg Sanitarium of the former railway depot in Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
A former Shiloh Community facility in Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
A view of the Livingston Hotel in downtown Sulphur Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich
Sulphur Springs natives Larry Burge and June Murray at one of the springwater pumps in city park.
Jacqueline Froelich
Sulphur Springs City Park
Jacqueline Froelich
June Murray and Larry Burge operate a history museum on the edge of city park.
Jacqueline Froelich
Sulphur Springs, a prosperous early 20th century health resort located in northern Benton County, gushes with mineral springs and contains a wealth of historic relics. A stable native population continues to celebrate holidays and festivals together, and operate a community history museum. Yet, residents of the village lack access to even the most basic amenities. The fate of this charming Ozarks community, however, appears to be changing.
