Researcher Uses Yeast to Study Cellular Stress Response

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 10, 2017 at 1:29 PM CDT
Jeffrey Lewis is a professor in the BIological Sciences Department at the University of Arkansas.

Each human cell contains about three meters, or nearly ten feet, of DNA. To contain all of that genetic material, our cells wrap the DNA around certain proteins in an organized fashion, and when our cells need to access that genetic material, a process called protein acetylation occurs to unpack some of that genetic material. But protein acetylation isn’t limited to DNA. One University of Arkansas researcher is studying the process, and it could result in better tasting beer and even stress-resistant crops.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
