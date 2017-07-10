Researcher Uses Yeast to Study Cellular Stress Response

Each human cell contains about three meters, or nearly ten feet, of DNA. To contain all of that genetic material, our cells wrap the DNA around certain proteins in an organized fashion, and when our cells need to access that genetic material, a process called protein acetylation occurs to unpack some of that genetic material. But protein acetylation isn’t limited to DNA. One University of Arkansas researcher is studying the process, and it could result in better tasting beer and even stress-resistant crops.