Arkansas Business Leaders Weigh in on NAFTA After President Calls for Renegotiation

KUAF
Published July 13, 2017 at 12:35 PM CDT
melvin_torres_on_nafta.png
courtesy
/
U.S. Trade Representative on YouTube
Melvin Torres (far right) testifies before the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office regarding NAFTA's impact on Arkansas' foreign trade.";

In the last few days of June, Melvin Torres, the Director of Western Hemisphere Trade at the Arkansas World Trade Center, traveled to Washington, D.C. to testify before the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office about how NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, has impacted trade between Arkansas and Canada and Mexico. The USTR requested public comment after the Trump administration sent a letter to Congress in May announcing plans to renegotiate NAFTA, which at one point the president called the "worst trade deal ever."

MUSIC: "The Tide is High" Barefoot Mango and the Calypso Pirates

