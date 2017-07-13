Arkansas Business Leaders Weigh in on NAFTA After President Calls for Renegotiation

In the last few days of June, Melvin Torres, the Director of Western Hemisphere Trade at the Arkansas World Trade Center, traveled to Washington, D.C. to testify before the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office about how NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, has impacted trade between Arkansas and Canada and Mexico. The USTR requested public comment after the Trump administration sent a letter to Congress in May announcing plans to renegotiate NAFTA, which at one point the president called the "worst trade deal ever."

