The Sad, Astonishing Case of Helen Spence
Published July 14, 2017 at 1:49 PM CDT
More than 80 years ago this week, Helen Spence was killed in Arkansas. Remembering the circumstances around her life and death in Depression-era Arkansas is part of our Incomplete Guide to This Week in History.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
