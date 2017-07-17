Arkansas City Posts Trump-Censored Scientific Climate Data

Fayetteville is one of 14 cities collaborating with the city of Chicago to conserve and make public EPA digital climate change information purged by the Trump administration on Earth Day. The web portal, titled "Climate Change is Real," was launched by the city of Chicago in early May. The site includes the basic science behind climate change, how weather is impacted by greenhouse gas emissions, and actions taken by the federal government to reduce the impact. We visit with Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan to learn how his administration embedded Chicago's EPA climate website on his city's website and about the mayor's resolve to work with other municipalities on progressive environmental reform. We also speak with Chris Wheat, Chief Sustainability Officer for the city of Chicago about the EPA portal as well as municipal environmental engagement in the Trump era.