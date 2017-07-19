Enlightening Troubled Youth with "Letters from the Inside"

Prison reform activist, Morgan Holladay, with the Little Rock nonprofit, Compassion Works for All, is facilitating a free workshop Friday at Wattle Hollow Retreat Center south of Fayetteville. Her teaching is based on letters penned by prison inmates which she will present to providers who work with children and teens struggling with behavioral issues, or who have family that are incarcerated. Interested advocates can register by calling 501-773-1495 or emailing mholladay@compassionarkansas.org.