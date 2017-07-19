© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Enlightening Troubled Youth with "Letters from the Inside"

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 19, 2017 at 12:48 PM CDT
letters_inside.jpg
courtesy photo
/
Morgan Holladay, executive director of Compassion Works for All, headquartered in Little Rock.

Prison reform activist, Morgan Holladay, with the Little Rock nonprofit, Compassion Works for All, is facilitating a free workshop Friday at Wattle Hollow Retreat Center south of Fayetteville. Her teaching is based on letters penned by prison inmates which she will present to providers who work with children and teens struggling with behavioral issues, or who have family that are incarcerated. Interested advocates can register by calling 501-773-1495 or emailing mholladay@compassionarkansas.org.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
