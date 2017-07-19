© 2022 KUAF
UA Researchers Publish Insulin Resistance Study

Published July 19, 2017 at 12:44 PM CDT
University of Arkansas

A study from the University of Arkansas shows that exercise may help prevent insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. Two UA researchers, Megan Rosa-Caldwell and Nicholas Greene, worked on the study and the results were published in June in Experimental Physiology.

