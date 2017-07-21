At 20-Year Mark, Band Releases First New Album in 13 Years

Knife in the Water is a band that formed 20 years ago in Austin, Texas. In their early days, they released three records and one EP and even toured with Calexico. The band slowly ran out of steam, until a new record began to take shape in 2015. That record, titled “Reproductions” was released earlier this year. Most of the band’s members have changed, but guitarist and vocalist Aaron Blount and pedal steel player Bill McCullough are still fixtures of the five-piece band. While the band was touring the region in support of the album, they made their way to Fayetteville. While in town, they stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk to us. In this session, the five-piece band is rounded out by Jana Horn on backing vocals, Vince Delgado on bass and Matt Strmiska on drums.