Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
President Trump Splits Arkansas
Published July 24, 2017 at 1:27 PM CDT
President Trump still has more supporters than detractors in Arkansas, but a new poll shows that support has slipped. Roby Brock of
Talk Business and Politics talks with political scientist Jay Barth about the results.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses international relations, health care and violence in Little Rock with Roby…
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses Civil Commission strife, home sales and The Unexpected festival of art in Fort Smith.
As the national discussion over a health plan continues, Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement considers what's best for…
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is considering adding football. Not everybody, including John Brummett, thinks that is a good idea.
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, joins us a day early this week to discuss how traffic, education and art are playing a role in Fort…