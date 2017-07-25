Lake Bella Vista Dam Debate Pt 2: Environmental Impact of Dams and Dam Removal

Bentonville city leaders will have to decide what to do with the dam at Lake Bella Vista, which was declared failed in 2008. The city is considering removing and rebuilding the dam, but a local nonprofit organization called Friends of Little Sugar Creek would like to see the dam gone for good. Friends of Little Sugar Creek members say restoring the stream would eliminate the algae bloom problem and reconnect upstream and downstream fish populations. The director of river restoration at the national organization American Rivers also talks about the successful dam removal strategy in Pennsylvania.

Listen to part one here.