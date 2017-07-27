Little Free Pantry Founder Receives Award and $50,000 from Tyson to Expand Initiative

Recently, Tyson Foods, Inc. recognized Jessica McClard, founder of the nonprofit organization Little Free Pantry, with the Tyson Foods Meals that Matter Hero award and $50,000 to expand the initiative. McClard says $10,000 will go toward providing shelf-stable protein to Little Free Pantries in Northwest Arkansas and some of the $40,000 is going toward developing a website that maps all the hundreds of grassroots pantries that have popped up across the country and the world.