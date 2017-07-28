Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Band Honors Late Drummer
Published July 28, 2017 at 12:19 PM CDT
Last month, Joey Farr and the Fuggins Wheat Band released a 5-song EP titled "Looking Out for Dry Land." The new album features performances by past band members, including the late Shane Bailey.
