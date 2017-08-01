DOJ Safe Neighborboods Initiative Working in Arkansas, Authorities Say

The Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, aims to reduce gun and gang violence, deter illegal possession of firearms and improve the safety of residents in the Western District of Arkansas. The program is operated by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.