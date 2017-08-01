© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

DOJ Safe Neighborboods Initiative Working in Arkansas, Authorities Say

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 1, 2017 at 1:27 PM CDT
doj_safe_neighborhoods_0.jpg

The Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, aims to reduce gun and gang violence, deter illegal possession of firearms and improve the safety of residents in the Western District of Arkansas. The program is operated by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich