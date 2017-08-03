© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Bella Vista Woman Operates Critical Care Wild Turtle Rehab

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 3, 2017 at 1:59 PM CDT
1 of 6
Arkansas Turtle rehabilitator Joyce Hicks holds up an injured box turtle, pointing to where she epoxied its broken dome.
Jacqueline Froelich
2 of 6
Annie a young African Spur Cicada Tortoise, an exotic abandoned pet has found a permanent home at the rehab center. She enjoys having her shell scratched.
Jacqueline Froelich
3 of 6
A turtle house, complete with ramp and swimming pool is situated in the constructed turtle backyard habitat.
Jacqueline Froelich
4 of 6
House dachsund, Ella Bella, patrols the turtle habitat, keeping the riff raff out.
Jacqueline Froelich
5 of 6
Joyce Hicks shows a baby Box Turtle which she's raising for release back to the wild.
Jacqueline Froelich
6 of 6
Several juvenile turtles are in the rehab's backyard habitat nursery.
Jacqueline Froelich

Joyce Hicks and her family live in a lovely home in the rolling forests of Bella Vista — a home which also serves as an emergency rehab for broken turtles called “All Turtles and Tortoises Rehabilitation and Rescue of Northwest Arkansas.” Hicks, permitted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, rehabilitates both aquatic and terrestrial turtles, as well as exotics, abandoned by owners. We tour the facility, meet several patients in intensive care, as well as several heading toward release back into the wild. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Animal welfare
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content