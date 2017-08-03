Bella Vista Woman Operates Critical Care Wild Turtle Rehab
Arkansas Turtle rehabilitator Joyce Hicks holds up an injured box turtle, pointing to where she epoxied its broken dome.
Jacqueline Froelich
Annie a young African Spur Cicada Tortoise, an exotic abandoned pet has found a permanent home at the rehab center. She enjoys having her shell scratched.
Jacqueline Froelich
A turtle house, complete with ramp and swimming pool is situated in the constructed turtle backyard habitat.
Jacqueline Froelich
House dachsund, Ella Bella, patrols the turtle habitat, keeping the riff raff out.
Jacqueline Froelich
Joyce Hicks shows a baby Box Turtle which she's raising for release back to the wild.
Jacqueline Froelich
Several juvenile turtles are in the rehab's backyard habitat nursery.
Jacqueline Froelich
Joyce Hicks and her family live in a lovely home in the rolling forests of Bella Vista — a home which also serves as an emergency rehab for broken turtles called “All Turtles and Tortoises Rehabilitation and Rescue of Northwest Arkansas.” Hicks, permitted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, rehabilitates both aquatic and terrestrial turtles, as well as exotics, abandoned by owners. We tour the facility, meet several patients in intensive care, as well as several heading toward release back into the wild.