Bella Vista Woman Operates Critical Care Wild Turtle Rehab

Joyce Hicks and her family live in a lovely home in the rolling forests of Bella Vista — a home which also serves as an emergency rehab for broken turtles called “All Turtles and Tortoises Rehabilitation and Rescue of Northwest Arkansas.” Hicks, permitted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, rehabilitates both aquatic and terrestrial turtles, as well as exotics, abandoned by owners. We tour the facility, meet several patients in intensive care, as well as several heading toward release back into the wild.