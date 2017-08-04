Looking Forward to Roots By Listening Back

Each year during the Fayetteville Roots Festival, several free musical performances take place at Fayetteville Public Library. In three weeks' time, there will be even more free festival events at the library. Today, we look back to one of those free performances from the 2016 Roots Festival, in which Still on the Hill, joined by Roy Pilgrim and Aviva Steigmeyer (the Kezzletown Strutters) to share some songs from and inspired by the Ozarks.