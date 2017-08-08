© 2022 KUAF
Bentonville Public Schools Create Safe Classrooms for Behaviorally Disruptive Students

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 8, 2017 at 2:49 PM CDT
bentonville_classroom.jpg
Courtesy: Bentonville Public School Facebook
/
Bentonville public school children assembled outdoors for a special event last school year.

Bentonville public school students with chronic disruption issues will be assessed and then temporarily sequestered in two new "behavior classrooms." We talk with Bentonville Public School Superintendent Debbie Jones about the novel method.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
