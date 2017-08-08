Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Men's Chorus Seeks Singers
Published August 8, 2017 at 2:44 PM CDT
The
Northwest Arkansas Men's Chorus is a new performance ensemble that celebrates the region's diversity. Rehearsals begin Sept. 11 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Springdale. The group will host a kick off event Aug. 12 at Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville.
