Ozarks at Large Stories

As Schools Start, School Bus Safety Focus of New Campaign

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Hibblen
Published August 11, 2017 at 12:21 PM CDT

Arkansas education officials estimate that each day during the school year, more than a thousand school buses – with an extended stop sign and red lights flashing – are illegally passed by other vehicles. That’s why the Arkansas Department of Education is launching a three week campaign to raise awareness about school bus safety.

Kyle Kellams
Michael Hibblen
