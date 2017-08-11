As Schools Start, School Bus Safety Focus of New Campaign

Arkansas education officials estimate that each day during the school year, more than a thousand school buses – with an extended stop sign and red lights flashing – are illegally passed by other vehicles. That’s why the Arkansas Department of Education is launching a three week campaign to raise awareness about school bus safety.
