After Success of One-Day Parklet, Fayetteville Expands Idea for Whole Year
A sketch for the proposed design of the Dickson Street parklet.
COURTESY
The parklet will be located in front of Blackboard Grocery & Eatery in the parking spot taken up the Prius in this photo.
Z. SITEK
After a group of University of Arkansas students built a mini park, or parklet, in a parking space on Dickson Street for a day, a local property management company liked their idea so much a parklet is now going to be up for a whole year. Randy Werner of Old Buildings LLC partnered with the students and the city to get a permit to set up the parklet in a parking space outside Blackboard Grocery & Eatery.