Rogers Proposes Annexing Nearly 4,000 Acres Near Highway 112

The City of Rogers is proposing the annexation of nearly 4,000 acres of unincorporated land on the east and west sides of Highway 112. The largest tract of land is nearly 3,500 acres on the west side of the highway. The annexation would mean services like water and sewer would be extend into the annexed areas, but it would also mean increased property taxes for those who live there. The city would hold a special election for Rogers residents and those who live in the areas marked for annexation.