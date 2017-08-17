© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Rogers Proposes Annexing Nearly 4,000 Acres Near Highway 112

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published August 17, 2017 at 2:41 PM CDT
The three parcels of land marked for annexation on the east side of Highway 112.
The nearly 3,500 acre plot of land marked for annexation on the west side of Highway 112.
The nearly 3,500 acre plot of land marked for annexation on the west side of Highway 112.
The three parcels of land marked for annexation on the east side of Highway 112.

The City of Rogers is proposing the annexation of nearly 4,000 acres of unincorporated land on the east and west sides of Highway 112. The largest tract of land is nearly 3,500 acres on the west side of the highway. The annexation would mean services like water and sewer would be extend into the annexed areas, but it would also mean increased property taxes for those who live there. The city would hold a special election for Rogers residents and those who live in the areas marked for annexation.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
