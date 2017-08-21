Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Two Downtowns Moving Forward
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published August 21, 2017 at 2:06 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, explains how development in the downtowns of Springdale and Fort Smith are similar and are an example of how two metro areas could work together.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, gives us an update on preservation efforts for a centuries-old mound in Fort Smith.
-
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics discusses current investigations in Washington with John Brummett, political writer with the…
-
Arkansas Senator John Boozman talks to Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about possible approaches to national, and international,…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss the latest week of…
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics explains how new financial numbers for Walmart are pleasing industry observers.