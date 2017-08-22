Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Keep Track of Your Modifers
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published August 22, 2017 at 11:50 AM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian offers rules for keeping the modifiers in the right place.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, returns to give us a spelling test She has a list of words we most often ask Google to help us spell.
-
Our Militant Grammarian takes on double negatives.MUSIC: "Ain't No Stopping us Now" McFadden and Whitehead
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back and this time she helps us understand slight differences between similar words.MUSIC:"Lawyers, Guns…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says she's ready to explore fundamental rules. Today: subject-verb agreement.
-
Our Militant Grammarian is back with advice about writing sentences: stay in the same lane.