Read Again Before Publishing

KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published August 30, 2017 at 12:33 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds returns to help us differentiate between proofreading and copy editing, and she shares some tips on how to quickly cut down on spelling, grammatical and other writing errors.
