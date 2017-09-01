Berryville Seeks Millage Increase to Replace 1947 High School with New Facility
TOP: The main high school building in Berryville. BOTTOM: A rendering of the proposed new high school facility.
A pamphlet from the Berryville School District outlines the projects that will be funded by the millage increase.
The pamphlet also provides a comparison of millage rates in cities with school districts similar to Berryville.
The Berryville School District is asking voters for a 4.45 millage increase to fund $24 million in improvement projects that include building a new high school to replace the current high school campus that is anchored by a main building that was built in 1947. The projects also include a new sports complex, performing arts center and cafeterias. The millage election will be held Sept. 19, 2017.