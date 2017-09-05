© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Campus Concealed Carry Law in Effect, But Doesn't Mean Guns on Campus Right Away

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 5, 2017 at 12:39 PM CDT

Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, who wrote the campus concealed carry bill that allows concealed carry on Arkansas' public college and university campuses, reminds supporters and opponents of the law that realistically there won't actually be any guns on campuses until early next year because concealed carry permit holders still have to get an enhanced permit that will allow them to do that. Arkansas State Police still has to come up with a course for the enhanced permit and the agency has up to 120 days after the law went into effect on Sept. 1 to establish a curriculum.

