Senator Cotton on Monuments
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published September 5, 2017 at 12:22 PM CDT
Roby Brock, from our content partner
Talk Business and Politics, recently sat down with Arkansas' junior senator to get his thoughts on public placement of statues honoring confederate soldiers. He also gives his prediction on Congressional action on taxes, health care, and more.
