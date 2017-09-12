Public Hearing Set on Adoption of Revisions to Arkansas Midwifery Rules

Mothers seeking to deliver babies at home or at local birthing centers with the assistance of licensed lay midwives in Arkansas face new regulations, proposed for adoption by the Arkansas Department of Health. The finalized rules will be the subject of a public hearing September 21 at agency headquarters. You can read and comment on the draft rules and regulations here.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.