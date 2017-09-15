Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Bentonville HQ Planned
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published September 15, 2017 at 12:36 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses this morning's announcement from Walmart about an eventual new home office in Bentonville.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Roby Brock, from our content partner Talk Business and Politics, recently sat down with Arkansas' junior senator to get his thoughts on public placement…
-
Rex Nelson recently sat down with Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics and talked about a number of projects happening in the state that are aimed at…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses a new hat thrown in the ring for Fort Smith mayor, a possible historic merger of two medical…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, gets us up to date on preservation efforts regarding a burial mound in Fort Smith.
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, covers plenty of ground this week with Roby Brock. Roby, with our partner Talk Business…