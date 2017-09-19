© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Offering Judgment on Arkansas Politics

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published September 19, 2017 at 12:30 PM CDT
Talk Business & Politics

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives arrows up or arrows down to four separate political entities. He talks to Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about Governor Hutchinson, medical marijuana and more.

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
