© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Considering Vietnam

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 20, 2017 at 12:50 PM CDT

AETN and the Fayetteville Public Library hosted a panel discussion Saturday regarding the Vietnam War. The conversation followed a preview screening of the new documentary series The Vietnam War on PBS this month. Participants included Colonel Karen Lloyd, the director of the Veteran’s History Project at the Library of Congress; Jim Hale, a northwest Arkansas resident who served at an Air Force Forward Control Post in the war; Roy Reed, University of Arkansas professor of journalism emeritus and former reporter for the New York Times and the Arkansas Gazette; and Preston Jones, a history professor at John Brown University.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Vietnam War
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content