Considering Vietnam

AETN and the Fayetteville Public Library hosted a panel discussion Saturday regarding the Vietnam War. The conversation followed a preview screening of the new documentary series The Vietnam War on PBS this month. Participants included Colonel Karen Lloyd, the director of the Veteran’s History Project at the Library of Congress; Jim Hale, a northwest Arkansas resident who served at an Air Force Forward Control Post in the war; Roy Reed, University of Arkansas professor of journalism emeritus and former reporter for the New York Times and the Arkansas Gazette; and Preston Jones, a history professor at John Brown University.