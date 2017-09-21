Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Next Up for Arkansas Marijuana
KUAF |
By Paul Gatling
Published September 21, 2017 at 1:24 PM CDT
Deadlines have passed and the availability to medical marijuana in the state is nearer. Brian Vincente, a noted lawyer dealing with marijuana policy, explains what may come next for Arkansas in this week's
Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report examines the always-changing relationship between Walmart and suppliers.
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses this morning's announcement from Walmart about an eventual new home office in…
Wesley Brown covers business for our partner Talk Business and Politics and he answers four quick questions about medical marijuana in Arkansas, ripple…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives arrows up or arrows down to four separate political entities. He talks to Roby…
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses two Arkansas halls of fame: the one for food that already exists and another for…