Neurodiversity Recognizes Genetic Difference and Accommodation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 26, 2017 at 12:04 PM CDT
courtesy: William Symes
Fayetteville clinical psychotherapist William Symes says individuals with functional autism and other neurological conditions are not impaired and don't need to be cured. They are neurodiverse, he says, and must be accommodated correctly. Symes, who lectures widely on the subject of neurodiversity, is author of "Mastering the Art of Psychotherapy."

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
