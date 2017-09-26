Northwest Arkansas Domestic Abuse Advocate to Speak at World Woman Summit

Sandy Wright, who's traveling a seven-state region by RV to meet and help survivors where they live, will discuss her work at the World Woman Summit in Little Rock later this month. Sandy Wright operates the nonprofit Brave Woman project.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.