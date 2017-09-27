Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Forty Years of AACF
Published September 27, 2017 at 1:52 PM CDT
Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, talks to a former executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families as well as the current executive director of the group. They discuss the organization's work for the past four decades.
