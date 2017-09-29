Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Good Job News and the Bad
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published September 29, 2017 at 2:45 PM CDT
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics discusses three separate stories about jobs in northwest Arkansas. Simmons is adding, Sam's and Tyson are trimming.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses two Arkansas halls of fame: the one for food that already exists and another for…
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, explains how the medical and retail landscapes continue to shift every day.
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, explains the mission of the World Trade Center in Rogers. The center recently marked ten years of…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the most recent…
-
Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, talks to a former executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families as well as…