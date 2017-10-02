© 2022 KUAF
Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub Creates Another Resource to Grow Entrepreneurship Community

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 2, 2017 at 12:55 PM CDT
The Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub at the University of Arkansas opened Friday adding to a growing list of resources for entrepreneurs as the entrepreneur community grows in Northwest Arkansas. The Hub comes eight years after Carol Reeves, the associate vice provost of entrepreneurship at the U of A, started a graduate entrepreneurship program. Since then, she has mentored more than 150 students, some of whom have gone on to start more than 40 companies and organizations that employ hundreds of people in Arkansas.

 

