Crescent Dragonwagon Returns

Crescent Dragonwagon, former resident of Eureka Springs, was promoting farm-to-table before many of us had heard the term. She also helped launch one of the very first bed and breakfast locations in Arkansas. She lives in Vermont now, and she is coming back to northwest Arkansas this month to talk about food and food writing. Becca Martin Brown with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette gives us more details.

Note: For more information regarding Thursday night's event at Brightwater with Crescent Dragonwagon, you can call 256-565-0651.