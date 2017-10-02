Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Swing, Jazz and Saturday Night
Published October 2, 2017 at 12:41 PM CDT
Saturday night two great American art forms, jazz and swing dance, will be on full display in the Verizon Ballroom on the University of Arkansas campus.
Bobby Bridger is a musician, artist, storyteller and more. When he was in northwest Arkansas recently he discussed his unusual career with us.
The duo Handmade Moments, Anna Moss and Joel Ludford, are back in northwest Arkansas to play music. They give us a preview of their sets scheduled for…
The band Route 358 is officially releasing the new album Only the River Knows tomorrow night in Springdale. The band recently came to the Carver Center…
The Jake Hertzog Trio comes to the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about their trio, their music and the art of creating music.
When the Fort Smith-based, jazz fusion trio Escape Tones first visited our studio last November, they wrote two brand new songs just for the occasion.…