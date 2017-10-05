Bike Rack Donation Eases a Bit of Lock-Up Congestion at Ozark Literacy Council HQ

Ozark Literacy Council, thanks to the city of Fayetteville bicycle department and a local bakery, is the proud owner of a used bike rack for students--who cycle to class at Council headquarters near Gregg and Sunbridge, just off the Razorback Greenway Trail--to lock onto. And given the nonprofit Council is accommodating 500 students this year, and one quarter bike to class on any given day, a few more rack donations would be very welcome.