Bike Rack Donation Eases a Bit of Lock-Up Congestion at Ozark Literacy Council HQ

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 5, 2017 at 12:36 PM CDT
courtesy: Ozark Literacy Council
Patty Sullivan, third from the left, stands with Kelsey Miller, city of Fayetteville bicycle department staff, and four Ozark Literacy Council student cyclists, by their newly donated used bike rack.

Ozark Literacy Council, thanks to the city of Fayetteville bicycle department and a local bakery, is the proud owner of a used bike rack for students--who cycle to class at Council headquarters near Gregg and Sunbridge, just off the Razorback Greenway Trail--to lock onto. And given the nonprofit Council is accommodating 500 students this year, and one quarter bike to class on any given day, a few more rack donations would be very welcome.

