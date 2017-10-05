Bike Rack Donation Eases a Bit of Lock-Up Congestion at Ozark Literacy Council HQ

Ozark Literacy Council, thanks to the city of Fayetteville bicycle department and a local bakery, is the proud owner of a used bike rack for students--who cycle to class at Council headquarters near Gregg and Sunbridge, just off the Razorback Greenway Trail--to lock onto. And given the nonprofit Council is accommodating 500 students this year, and one quarter bike to class on any given day, a few more rack donations would be very welcome.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.