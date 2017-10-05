© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Outsider Art Celebrated

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 5, 2017 at 12:47 PM CDT
rcochran.jpg
courtesy: University of Arkansas
/
Robert Cochran is a University of Arkansas professor and director of the UA Center for Arkansas and Regional Studies.

Robert Cochran will deliver a Honors College Mic Talk about one of his passions, outsider art. He gives us a preview of the Oct. 10 lecture and talks about a few individual outsider artists.

The talk is at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in Gearhart Hall Auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus and is free and open to the public.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Art
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams