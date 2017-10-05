Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Outsider Art Celebrated
Published October 5, 2017 at 12:47 PM CDT
Robert Cochran will deliver a Honors College Mic Talk about one of his passions, outsider art. He gives us a preview of the Oct. 10 lecture and talks about a few individual outsider artists.
The talk is at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in Gearhart Hall Auditorium on the University of Arkansas campus and is free and open to the public.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.