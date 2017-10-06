Newly Hired Director of the Momentary Moves to Bentonville and Prepares for 2020 Opening
The newly hired director of the Momentary, which will be part of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, moved to Bentonville a week ago in preparation for a 2020 opening. Lieven Bertels has led an international career in visual and performing arts and will be involved in the look of the Momentary, which will be built in the former Kraft Foods plant in downtown Bentonville, as well as its programming and vision.