Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Another Week, Another Walmart Purchase
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published October 9, 2017 at 1:45 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, explains what the latest acquisition by Walmart might mean for the retailer.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics discusses three separate stories about jobs in northwest Arkansas. Simmons is adding, Sam's and Tyson are…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, says more people are starting their grocery shopping by going to their computer or smart phone.
-
Mervin Jebaraj, with the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, talks with Roby…
-
For their regular weekly conversation, Roby Brock and John Brummett discuss the murders in Las Vegas and whether the national discussion following this…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics explains what is known and not known after an audit of the Fort Smith Police Department. Plus a proposed…