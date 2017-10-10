Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
GIFs in Danger, Stalemate on Guns
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published October 10, 2017 at 12:04 PM CDT
In his weekly conversation with Roby Brock from our partner
Talk Business and Pollitics, John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, analyzes the latest developments regarding General Improvement Funds in Arkansas and gaining some common ground about guns.
