© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

GIFs in Danger, Stalemate on Guns

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published October 10, 2017 at 12:04 PM CDT
robybrummett4.png
Talk Business & Politics

In his weekly conversation with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Pollitics, John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, analyzes the latest developments regarding General Improvement Funds in Arkansas and gaining some common ground about guns.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content