First Night of Festival to Feature Local Folk Supergroup

Thursday evening, more than a dozen regional musicians will join forces on the Hillberry Festival stage for the ShindigMusic Hillberry Harvest Orchestra Jam. Several of the musicians taking part join us in the studio for a preview, including Tom Anderson, Opal Agafia, Michael Schembre, Allen Swearingen, Chris Crovella, Patti Steel and John Henry Holthus. We also hear from Robert Locke and Kristal Kuykendall about ShindigMusic's role in organizing the performance.