A Discussion of Modern Residential Architecture in NWA: Trendy, Purposeful, but a Little Busy
1 of 6
Homes near the intersection of MLK Jr. Blvd. and Church Ave. in Fayetteville.
Z. SITEK
2 of 6
Homes near the intersection of Prairie St. and West Ave. in Fayetteville.
Z. SITEK
3 of 6
Homes under construction near the intersection of Prairie St. and West Ave. in Fayetteville.
Z. SITEK
4 of 6
Homes near the intersection of Church Ave. and 7th St. in Fayetteville.
Z. SITEK
5 of 6
Homes near the intersection of Block Ave. and MLK Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville.
Z. SITEK
6 of 6
A home tucked in on a small piece of land near the intersection of Mountain St. and Locust Ave. in Fayetteville.
Z. SITEK
Fayetteville-based architect Marlon Blackwell discusses modern residential architecture trends in Northwest Arkansas. Many of the two-story, rectangular homes with a garage in the back and a small yard are popping up in areas like downtown Fayetteville. Blackwell talks about the socio-economic changes driving the trend and the ways in which the construction could be better.