Ozarks at Large Stories

A Discussion of Modern Residential Architecture in NWA: Trendy, Purposeful, but a Little Busy

Published October 17, 2017 at 9:33 AM CDT
Homes near the intersection of MLK Jr. Blvd. and Church Ave. in Fayetteville.
Homes near the intersection of Prairie St. and West Ave. in Fayetteville.
Homes under construction near the intersection of Prairie St. and West Ave. in Fayetteville.
Homes near the intersection of Church Ave. and 7th St. in Fayetteville.
Homes near the intersection of Block Ave. and MLK Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville.
A home tucked in on a small piece of land near the intersection of Mountain St. and Locust Ave. in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville-based architect Marlon Blackwell discusses modern residential architecture trends in Northwest Arkansas. Many of the two-story, rectangular homes with a garage in the back and a small yard are popping up in areas like downtown Fayetteville. Blackwell talks about the socio-economic changes driving the trend and the ways in which the construction could be better.

Ozarks at Large Stories Architecture
