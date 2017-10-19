Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Five Generations of One Family
Published October 19, 2017 at 1:08 PM CDT
Jennifer Lin spent more than thirty years researching and writing her book Shanghai Faithful: Betrayal and Forgiveness in a Chinese Christian Family. She tells us why she wanted to know more about five generations of her family.
The winner of the 2017 Porter Prize was announced this morning: Fayetteville resident Padma Viswanathan.
Gerry Sloan's new collection of poems, Crossings, considers the past and present.
As Crystal Bridges prepares to screen the Legend of Boggy Creek, we revisit a conversation about Arkansas-connected film.
Anita Paddock, a lifelong resident of the Van Buren/Fort Smith region, has written a new account of a grisly crime that took place in Van Buren in 1980.