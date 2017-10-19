© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Five Generations of One Family

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 19, 2017 at 1:08 PM CDT

Jennifer Lin spent more than thirty years researching and writing her book Shanghai Faithful: Betrayal and Forgiveness in a Chinese Christian Family. She tells us why she wanted to know more about five generations of her family.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Authors
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content