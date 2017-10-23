© 2022 KUAF
Beaver Watershed Alliance Awarded Major Grant to Develop Green Infrastructure Program

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich, Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams
Published October 23, 2017
BEAVER WATERSHED ALLIANCE

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have awarded $500,000 to Beaver Watershed Alliance to develop green infrastructure demonstration sites to educate regional engineers and municipal staff on ways improve water quality on Beaver Lake Watershed. Becky Roark, outreach director for the watershed group, discusses how the program will deploy.

