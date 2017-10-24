Reveal Reporters Discuss Investigation Into Rehab Program That Sends Men to Work at Simmons Foods

Reveal reporters Amy Julia Harris and Shoshana Walter discuss their investigative report into a work camp rehab program in Oklahoma called Christian Alcoholics & Addicts in Recovery, or CAAIR, that sends nonviolent offenders to work at Simmons Foods chicken plants in exchange for no jail time and a dismissal of charges. Their investigation found the CAAIR program had little to no regulation, the offenders did not get paid for the work they did, and if they were injured on the job they were dismissed from the program and sent to jail without workers' compensation.