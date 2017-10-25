© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Feral Swine Task Force Considers Controlled Use of Toxic Bait

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 25, 2017 at 1:58 PM CDT
Feral swine entering a corrall trap in Carroll County.

The legislative-appointed Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force is considering the use of a poison bait to control nuisance feral swine in Arkansas. The non-native species which are illegally released by hunters for sport quickly reproduce, destroying pastures, public forests and private property foraging for food.

