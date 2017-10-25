Ozarks at Large for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

On today's show, the legislative-appointed Arkansas Fer al Hog Eradication Task Force is considering the use of a poison bait to control nuisance feral swine in Arkansas and we get a response from the founder of Christian Alcoholics & Addicts in Recovery about an investigative report published by public radio program Reveal. Also, a story about an effort has been underway in Marvell to restore the boyhood home of Levon Helm and to create a bust memorializing the musician.